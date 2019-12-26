Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $207,271.00 and $22,840.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00048547 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00332083 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013629 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003592 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015299 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,289,368 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

