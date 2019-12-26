Trident Group Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

