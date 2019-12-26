PiplCoin (PIPL) Hits Market Cap of $141,106.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $141,106.00 and $183.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.01226628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

