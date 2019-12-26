Thingschain Market Capitalization Tops $9,284.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Thingschain has a market cap of $9,284.00 and approximately $4,030.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 70.5% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062835 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084543 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00074033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,364.35 or 1.00361788 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.