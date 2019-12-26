Monarch (MT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, Monarch has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Monarch has a total market cap of $88,932.00 and $46,273.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.01226628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,686,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

