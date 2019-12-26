TransferCoin (TX) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $45,700.00 and $216.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,199,025 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

