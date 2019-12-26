Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

