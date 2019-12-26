Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $4,065,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 42.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after buying an additional 120,936 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,185,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.50. 21,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,444. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

