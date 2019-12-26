MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Receives $155.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,773.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $467,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.31.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

