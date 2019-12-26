Analysts Expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.26 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report sales of $331.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $410.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QEP. Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

NYSE QEP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. 60,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,605. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $92,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $108,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

