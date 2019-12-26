GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GVDNY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. 7,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.