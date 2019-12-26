Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$123.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$785,772.60.

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$119.16. 370,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,982. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$97.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$120.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$120.56.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

