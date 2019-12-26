Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.50 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total transaction of C$301,693.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08.

BEI.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$46.31. 26,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.47 and a 1 year high of C$49.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

