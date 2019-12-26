Analysts Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Target Price at $45.76

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.76.

A number of research firms have commented on CLR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,890. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 682.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

