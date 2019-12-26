Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.35, 2,408,472 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 849,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.
About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.
