CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.50

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 1932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CAI International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.04 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 9.68%. CAI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CAI International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CAI International by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

