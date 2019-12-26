Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Up 5.5%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 61,990 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 430,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

