Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.73, approximately 28,624 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 191,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

MITO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Nomura set a $28.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

