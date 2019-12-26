Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Trading Up 10.4%

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s stock price was up 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.27, approximately 51,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,134,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

ZFGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 price objective on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zafgen Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFGN. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zafgen by 73.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zafgen in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

