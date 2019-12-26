Force Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Force Protocol

FOR is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

