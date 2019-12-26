EBCoin Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, EBCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $920,453.00 and approximately $6,720.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.