Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $648,654.00 and $111.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00042772 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00547293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,377,224 coins and its circulating supply is 414,116,788 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

