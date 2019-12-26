Ether Zero 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $169,297.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $169,297.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.01748440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00062019 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,910,154 coins and its circulating supply is 166,880,741 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

