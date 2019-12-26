Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. Twin Disc reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Twin Disc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twin Disc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,045 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.94. 1,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.