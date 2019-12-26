CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0130

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $11.45 million and $1.52 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

