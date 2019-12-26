HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.35 Million

Brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $62.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.62 million. HealthStream posted sales of $59.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $253.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.40 million to $254.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $250.50 million, with estimates ranging from $244.79 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $181,600.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 111,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,190. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $905.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

