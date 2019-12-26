Garlicoin Market Cap Reaches $36,258.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $36,258.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,054,663 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

