Sphere Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $761,262.00 and $477.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062704 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00085549 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.10 or 1.00111013 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002125 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

