Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $649.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 258.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,977 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 61,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,453. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

