Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. CAE’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

CAE stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $26.96. 7,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CAE has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CAE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CAE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CAE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

