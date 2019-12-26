LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given $6.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiqTech International an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 5,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,904. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.01.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

