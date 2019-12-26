Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,976. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

