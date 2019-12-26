Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to report $416.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.20 million and the highest is $423.07 million. Century Aluminum reported sales of $486.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 17,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.79 million, a P/E ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.98. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

