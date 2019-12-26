GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWPH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.10. 127,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.16.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 17.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 168.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

