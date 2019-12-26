BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $45.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $933,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 824,302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 805,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,994. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

