AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Up 6.4%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.81, approximately 2,207,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,389,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,518,000 after buying an additional 2,564,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,682,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,333,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 148,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $32,246,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

