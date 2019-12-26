Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Shares Up 6.1%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.58, 187,110 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 241,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Several brokerages have commented on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKCA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

