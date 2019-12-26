NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.57

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 83 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get NEXT/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.334 dividend. This is an increase from NEXT/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.