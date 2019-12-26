Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 4,941,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,406,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman bought 149,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $29,885.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,546 shares in the company, valued at $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

