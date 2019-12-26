Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.41, approximately 1,934,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,438,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Uxin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -1.94.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). Uxin had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Uxin Ltd will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Uxin by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uxin by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 44,172 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

