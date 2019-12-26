Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 762,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 196,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

SYBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.54.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 113,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synlogic by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

