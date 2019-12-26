Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.47, 713,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 738,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 6,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $53,000.

About Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

