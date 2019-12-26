Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Up 5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 292,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 787,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a market cap of $298.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 461.0% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 246,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 172,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 550.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 171,265 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

