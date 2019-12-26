Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 9,212,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 14,478,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 225,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 134,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

