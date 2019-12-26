Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 565,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 211,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Rodwell Ian bought 4,740,774 shares of Almaden Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $42,666.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 308.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.