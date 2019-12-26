Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.07. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 2,032,700 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 645,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 165,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 835,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 149,293 shares in the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

