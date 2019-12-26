La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 1,106,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 879,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

