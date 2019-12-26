Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.55, 1,077,022 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 816,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

