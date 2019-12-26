Zacks: Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 7,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.54. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share
OptimizeRx Co. Given $25.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts
OptimizeRx Co. Given $25.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts
Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share
BBX Capital Corp Given $10.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages
BBX Capital Corp Given $10.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages
Critical Review: Riverview Financial & Mercantil Bank
Critical Review: Riverview Financial & Mercantil Bank
Blue Whale EXchange Price Down 9.5% This Week
Blue Whale EXchange Price Down 9.5% This Week


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report