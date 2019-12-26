Zacks: Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 7,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.54. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.