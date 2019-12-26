OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given $25.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $25.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OptimizeRx an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 million, a P/E ratio of 204.40 and a beta of 0.36. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gus D. Halas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

